Man high on Mojo attacks cab driver, attempts to steal vehicle

BATON ROUGE - Authorities arrested a man who got sick in a cab and attacked the driver after he smoked synthetic marijuana.

On Tuesday emergency responders were called to a Race Trac on Siegen Lane in reference to a man rolling around on the ground and screaming. The caller said he thought the man was "on something."

Documents say the man later got up and ran across the street towards a Waffle House. While searching the area, deputies were approached by a taxi driver.

The driver said the man in his vehicle attacked him. The attacker matched the description of the man authorities were looking for.

He was later identified as Robert Wynn.

The victim advised his taxi was parked at a nearby hotel when Wynn got in. Wynn didn't say much, but the driver didn't think it was suspicious because he assumed Wynn was drunk.

While in the backseat Wynn began to get sick and spit up. The driver told him to get out of the car, but he refused. That was when a struggled ensued. During the incident, Wynn allegedly got in the front seat of the cab and tried to steal the vehicle.

The driver was able to calm Wynn down by saying they were going to the hospital. On the way, the driver saw deputies patrolling the area.

Wynn was taken to a local hospital. While there, he admitted to smoking Mojo after a job interview because he knew it wouldn't show up on a drug test.

Authorities say Wynn didn't remember calling a cab and must have just walked up and go in. Wynn allegedly admitted to attacking the driver because he tried to pull him out of the vehicle.

After being discharged from the hospital, Wynn was charged with simple battery and carjacking.