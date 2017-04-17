Man high on mojo accused of breaking into home, raping woman

BATON ROUGE – Police say a man high on “mojo” forcibly entered into a home and raped a woman in Baton Rouge Sunday morning.

Dayton Irving was charged with home invasion and first degree rape. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Sunday.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the victim told officers that Irving pushed his was into the victim’s apartment, threw her on the couch and raped her. The victim said that Irving appeared to be under the influence of drugs and was armed with a handgun. The victim said Irving was also smoking “mojo” while raping her.

The victim said that she fought against Irving who brought her into the kitchen area and continued to rape her. She then tried to flee into a bedroom and Irving pushed her onto the ground.

The victim told police that she was screaming for help during the incident. Irving’s mother said she heard the screaming and walked into the apartment with her nephew. Irving’s mother said the nephew pulled Irving off the undressed victim.

Officers arriving at the scene contacted Irving. Investigators also observed swelling to the lower half of the victim’s eyes.