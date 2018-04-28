Man harasses female students at SU dorm, undresses while fleeing from police

BATON ROUGE - A man arrested Thursday has been accused of harassing students on Southern University's campus.

22-year-old Deon Addison of Baker has been charged with aggravated flight from an officer, careless operation of a vehicle, obstruction with students of an educational institution, and fugitive.

According to the Southern University Police Department, officers were dispatched to a residential housing area after several female students reported a harassing disturbance. Students told authorities the suspect, later identified as Addison, left the scene in a black Mercedes-Benz.

Officers located the vehicle near Mills Avenue and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Police say Addison aimed to evade arrest by running several stop signs at high speeds and caused two crashes on Avenue A and Elmer.

The vehicle was later found at Hudson Square Apartments. Booking records say Addison began to enter unknown residences in an effort to avoid arrest. He then fled the apartment complex on foot and began undressing himself.

With the help of BRPD, he was eventually detained.

Addison was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged accordingly.