Man had to pretend to be dead in ditch to escape armed robber

BATON ROUGE – A man said he had to pretend to be dead in a ditch after an armed robber opened fire on him in Baton Rouge last week.

According to arrest records, the shooting happened after 11 p.m. on Heck Young Road on Jan. 15. East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Deputies originally responded to a home after a caller said a man was beating on his door and screaming that someone was trying to kill him.

At the scene, detectives spoke with a man who said Jeremiah Cordell Campbell had tried to rob and kill him outside his home on Heck Young Road.

The victim said Campbell, who he has known for eight years, had arrived at his home unannounced around 11 p.m. The two men then traveled to Baker so Campbell could retrieve an item. After returning to Baton Rouge, Campbell then pulled a gun from his hip and said, "Give it up."

The victim said he slapped the gun away and tried to run away. Campbell then fired two shots and the victim fell into a ditch and pretended to be dead. Campbell then stood over his body to make sure he was not moving before fleeing the scene.

Arrest records note that the victim positively identified Campbell as his attacker using a DMV photograph. Detectives also located a spent shell casing and live round at the scene of the shooting.

A warrant was issued for Campbell's arrest on Jan. 16. He was arrested Thursday morning and charged with attempted armed robbery and attempted first-degree murder. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.