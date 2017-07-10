86°
Man, girl found at bottom of New Orleans hotel pool

July 10, 2017
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS- Authorities are investigating after the bodies of a child and a man were found at the bottom of a hotel pool in Louisiana.
  
New Orleans police said in a preliminary report that on Saturday staff at the Midtown Hotel found the bodies of a girl and a man. NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports it was the male victim's 24th birthday. The age of the girl has not been released.
  
Marvin Dodd, the hotel's general manager, says the male victim checked in on his own and the female victim was not a registered guest at the hotel.
  
Further details have not been released.

