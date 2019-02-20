Man getting 40-year sentence in Louisiana apartment shooting

Photo: The Advocate

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A man has pleaded guilty to killing a teen in Louisiana more than five years ago.

News outlets reported that 23-year-old Brent Riggins pleaded guilty to manslaughter Tuesday in the 2013 shooting death of 18-year-old Jared Hester of Gretna. The Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office said Riggins will be sentenced to 40 years in prison. Riggins had been scheduled to stand trial this week on a charge of second-degree murder.

Hester was found dead outside an apartment complex. Prosecutors say he had been shot 14 times. A co-defendant, 23-year-old Aaron Thibodeaux, pleaded guilty last month to an accessory charge and faces up to five years in prison.