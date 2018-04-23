Man gets prison for selling stolen black rhinoceros horn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) - Authorities say a Louisiana man has been sentenced to six months in prison for selling a stolen black rhinoceros horn.

U.S. District Judge Donald Walter also on Tuesday sentenced 31-year-old Patrick Dylan Drawl, of Lake Charles, to one year of supervised release after his prison term ends. Drawl pleaded guilty in December to violating the federal Lacey Act.

A court filing says the head of McNeese State University's biology department contacted campus police in March 2017 to report that a horn had been stolen from a mounted black rhinoceros head on display in the department's building.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service agents later found a black rhinoceros horn for sale on a website, contacted Drawl and arranged to meet him to purchase the horn for $800.