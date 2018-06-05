85°
Man gets over 24 years in prison for meth in FedEx package

Tuesday, June 05 2018
GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) - Prosecutors say a man found with almost a kilogram of meth in Mississippi has been sentenced to more than 24 years in federal prison.

The Department of Justice tells news outlets in a Monday statement that 40-year-old Demetrius Darnell Mason was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola Jr. to 292 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

He was also ordered to pay a $7,500 fine.

The statement says Drug Enforcement Administration agents saw FedEx deliver a package to a home in Biloxi on Nov. 29. Mason retrieved the package and then led police on a high-speed car chase through a residential neighborhood.

DEA agents arrested Mason and discovered the meth in the package.

