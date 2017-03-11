Man gets life in murder-for-hire case in Stone County

Photo: The Sun Herald

WIGGINS, Miss. - A Biloxi man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole in a murder-for-hire case.



Jody Parks pleaded guilty to capital murder Friday in the January 2015 beating and stabbing death of Stone County businessman Timothy "Timmy" Garrison.



The Sun Herald reports that 23-year-old Parks has apologized.



Investigators say he was recruited to carry out the killing. WLOX-TV reports that Parks never receiveD the money he was promised for killing Garrison.



Garrison's wife, Evelyn, and Parks' cousin, Emmett Entrekin, are also charged with capital murder in the case. They remain jailed without bond while awaiting trial in Stone County Circuit Court.



Evelyn Garrison has said her husband physically abused her, but Timmy Garrison's relatives dispute that.