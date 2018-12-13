60°
Man gets life for Louisiana cab driver's 1995 death

1 hour 7 minutes 27 seconds ago Thursday, December 13 2018 Dec 13, 2018 December 13, 2018 11:20 AM December 13, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Advocate
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A man who spent more than 20 years on death row for killing a Louisiana cab driver has been sentenced to life in prison after a new trial.
  
News outlets reported a Jefferson Parish judge sentenced 41-year-old Teddy Chester to life in prison Wednesday for the shooting of Metairie taxi driver John Adams.
  
Chester had been sentenced to die for the original first-degree murder conviction. A federal court ordered a new trial because of mistakes by his original attorney.
  
Chester was convicted of second-degree murder in the trial that ended Nov. 5.
  
Adams was shot in the back of the head in 1995 after he was dispatched on a call in Metairie.
  
Chester's co-defendant, 48-year-old Elbert Radcliff, is serving a life sentence for his second-degree murder conviction in Adams' death.

