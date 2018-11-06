69°
Man gets five years for kidnapping Louisiana woman
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A Louisiana man has been sentenced to five years in prison for kidnapping a woman and taking her to what police say was a "house of horrors," filled with trap doors, hidden cameras, and other creepy features.
The New Orleans Advocate reports 59-year-old Mario Perez Roque pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree kidnapping and conspiracy. Authorities say Perez and another man armed with a gun kidnapped a woman who had denied Perez's romantic advances. She was taken in 2015 to a New Orleans home in which where a grave-like hole had been dug into a bedroom floor and hidden cameras watched over rooms.
She was blindfolded and restrained but managed to escape. She told police she didn't get a good look at the other kidnapper.
