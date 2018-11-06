69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man gets five years for kidnapping Louisiana woman

44 minutes 20 seconds ago Tuesday, November 06 2018 Nov 6, 2018 November 06, 2018 8:46 AM November 06, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: New Orleans Advocate

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A Louisiana man has been sentenced to five years in prison for kidnapping a woman and taking her to what police say was a "house of horrors," filled with trap doors, hidden cameras, and other creepy features.

The New Orleans Advocate reports 59-year-old Mario Perez Roque pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree kidnapping and conspiracy. Authorities say Perez and another man armed with a gun kidnapped a woman who had denied Perez's romantic advances. She was taken in 2015 to a New Orleans home in which where a grave-like hole had been dug into a bedroom floor and hidden cameras watched over rooms.

She was blindfolded and restrained but managed to escape. She told police she didn't get a good look at the other kidnapper.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days