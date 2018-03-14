Latest Weather Blog
Man gets 80 years for stabbing girlfriend 6 times
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - A 25-year-old Louisiana man has been sentenced to 80 years in prison for stabbing his girlfriend six times on a city street.
Caddo Parish district attorney's spokesman John Andrew Prime says Adam Laray Martin of Shreveport was sentenced Monday as a multiple offender in the attempted second-degree murder of Jakare Fecunda. Prime said in a news release Monday that Fecunda was hospitalized for three weeks with wounds to her head, arm, back and abdomen, lost a kidney and part of her liver, and needed four operations.
When she was attacked in December, Martin was on probation from a 2014 conviction for aggravated second-degree battery. District Judge Brady O'Callaghan set Martin's sentence to be without parole, probation or suspension, and to begin after he completes his time from an earlier conviction.
