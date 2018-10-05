90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man gets 6 years for putting meth in mother-in-law's coffee

2 hours 10 minutes 41 seconds ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 October 05, 2018 1:13 PM October 05, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Lynchburg News and Advance
PAMPLIN, Va. (AP) - A Virginia man accused of trying to kill his mother-in-law by putting methamphetamine in her coffee has been sentenced to six years in prison.
  
The News & Advance reports 56-year-old Jack David Price was sentenced Thursday after reaching a plea deal. Prosecutors dropped an attempted first-degree murder charge in exchange for Price pleading guilty to altering food, drink or drugs and other offenses.
  
Prosecutors say Price's 95-year-old mother-in-law, Ester Price, was admitted to a hospital last year showing signs of meth in her system.
  
Her granddaughter told authorities she believed her stepfather, Jack Price, was trying to kill her grandmother. Investigators learned he had said he'd put meth in her coffee and Ester Price told authorities that he brought her coffee, an unusual gesture, the day she became ill.
  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days