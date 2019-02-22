Man gets 5-year sentence for pill mill operation

Photo: The Advocate

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A judge has given a man a maximum five-year prison sentence for running a pill mill operation out of a New Orleans East clinic.



The New Orleans Advocate reported Thursday that 69-year-old Kenny Knight was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to dispense quantities of oxycodone and hydrocodone outside the scope of proper medical practice in 2017.



Knight was charged in 2016 with running the Axcess Medical Clinic, which doled out painkillers to patients without medical exams.



Prosecutors say Knight enlisted Dr. Barbara A. Bruce to write the prescriptions. She received a 30-month sentence in November. At least three fatal overdoses have been "associated" with drugs that Bruce prescribed.

