Man gets 40 years after downloading child porn at casino

Image: WAPT

VICKSBURG, Miss. - A Gulfport man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after he downloaded child pornography while at a Vicksburg casino.

Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood says 67-year-old Russell Haley pleaded guilty Friday in Warren County Circuit Court to one count of child exploitation.

Judge James Chaney sentenced him to 40 years, with 10 to serve and 30 suspended, and ordered him to pay a $50,000 fine and $1,000 each to the Mississippi Children's Trust Fund and the Mississippi Crime Victim Compensation Fund.

Haley also was banned from entering any casino.

Haley was arrested in August 2015 at the Diamond Jacks Casino in Vicksburg after a joint investigation found that Haley utilized the free Wi-Fi at casino hotels throughout Mississippi and Louisiana to download the illegal imagery for months.