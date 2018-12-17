53°
Man gets 40-year sentence in 2012 beating death of his son

4 hours 24 minutes 12 seconds ago Monday, December 17 2018 Dec 17, 2018 December 17, 2018 2:17 PM December 17, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge man was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter and cruelty of a juvenile in the death of his 8-year-old son back in 2012.

Michael Robertson is accused of the 2012 death of the child, Xzayvion Riley. Riley, the coroner's office said then, died of an infection related to his internal organs being ruptured from beatings. The coroner found numerous signs of trauma - suggesting on-going and previous abuse.

According to District Attorney Hillar Moore, 52-year-old Robertson pleaded guilty on Monday to the charges, and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

He'll be given a credit for the six years he's spent in custody since his child's death.

