Latest Weather Blog
Man gets 30 years on sex trafficking charges in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A man convicted of forcing women to engage in prostitution in Tennessee and Texas has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison
The U.S. attorney's office in Memphis said 41-year-old Antonio Hawkins was sentenced Friday after he was found guilty in July of sex trafficking.
Prosecutors said in a statement that Hawkins took three women from New Orleans to Houston "to put the women out on the prostitution track" in April 2016.
While in Houston, Hawkins picked up a 15-year-old runaway and forced her into prostitution as well.
Hawkins then brought the women to Memphis, where he hit them, pointed a gun at them and fired warning shots to keep them from leaving.
Hawkins was convicted of charges including sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
The Fehoka's brought the Haka once again for the big game
-
The tailgating game is on hours before LSU and Alabama face off
-
6-year-old shot and killed on Madison Avenue identified
-
Two juveniles detained in deadly shooting of 6-year-old
-
With hotels full, tourism leaders expect big boost from LSU and Alabama...