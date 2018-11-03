57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man gets 30 years on sex trafficking charges in Tennessee

2 hours 34 minutes 41 seconds ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 November 03, 2018 7:37 PM November 03, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A man convicted of forcing women to engage in prostitution in Tennessee and Texas has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison
 
The U.S. attorney's office in Memphis said 41-year-old Antonio Hawkins was sentenced Friday after he was found guilty in July of sex trafficking.
 
Prosecutors said in a statement that Hawkins took three women from New Orleans to Houston "to put the women out on the prostitution track" in April 2016.
 
While in Houston, Hawkins picked up a 15-year-old runaway and forced her into prostitution as well.
 
Hawkins then brought the women to Memphis, where he hit them, pointed a gun at them and fired warning shots to keep them from leaving.
 
Hawkins was convicted of charges including sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days