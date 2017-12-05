55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man gets 3 years for drunken stabbing in fast-food fight

4 hours 1 minute 2 seconds ago Tuesday, December 05 2017 Dec 5, 2017 December 05, 2017 2:16 PM December 05, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: FOX 8 Cleveland
AKRON, Ohio - An Ohio college student convicted in his roommate's fatal stabbing after an alcohol-fueled argument about fast food has been sentenced to three years in prison.
  
Twenty-three-year-old Kendal Scheid, of Norwalk, was sentenced Tuesday in Akron. He could have received up to 11 years.
  
The University of Akron student earlier pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of 23-year-old Duncan Unternaher, of Newark.
  
Police say the friends were drunk when they argued about fast food they were eating at their off-campus apartment last December.
  
Scheid apologized in court to Unternaher's family.
  
Scheid's attorney, Donald Malarcik, has called it an "unfortunate accident" and says Scheid had another roommate call 911 for help after the stabbing.
  
Malarcik says Scheid could receive judicial release after six months, followed by probation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days