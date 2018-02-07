70°
Man gets 18 years in prison for Islamic State group aid plot

Tuesday, February 06 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - A New York City man who admitted scheming to help the Islamic State extremist group has been sentenced to 18 years in prison. Prosecutors say he plotted a pressure cooker bomb attack.

Munther Omar Saleh was sentenced Tuesday in a Brooklyn federal court. The 22-year-old pleaded guilty last year to charges that he planned to help the Islamic State group.

Defense lawyer Deborah Colson says Saleh "is sincerely remorseful, and he is committed to making amends."

Saleh was a college student when arrested in 2015. His case was linked to five other defendants in New York and New Jersey.

Prosecutors say Saleh escorted one to an airport for a planned trip to join the Islamic State group overseas and discussed plots to bomb high-profile targets. Those plots were never carried out.

