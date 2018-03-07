13-year sentence in child porn case

Photo: Nola.com/Times Picayune

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A New Orleans judge has sentenced a man to 13 years in prison on child pornography charges.

The Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office says in a news release that Dan Pittman Jr. had been convicted in February on 10 child pornography counts involving victims under the age of 13. He was sentenced Tuesday by State District Judge Arthur Hunter.

Prosecutors said Pittman was arrested at his New Orleans home in September 2015 after a six-month investigation by the Louisiana Attorney General's Cyber Crime Unit.