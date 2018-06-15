81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man gets 10 years in prison for plot to defraud Walmart

3 hours 28 minutes 41 seconds ago Friday, June 15 2018 Jun 15, 2018 June 15, 2018 3:38 PM June 15, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE (AP) - A federal judge in Louisiana has sentenced a Connecticut man to 10 years in prison for his conviction on charges he engaged in an identity theft scheme that cost Walmart nearly $1 million.
  
U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson sentenced Walter Glenn on Wednesday.
  
U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin's office said in a news release that Glenn and others used the personal information of more than 400 people to create bogus identification cards and counterfeit checks. Prosecutors say Glenn and others traveled the country and tried to cash more than 800 counterfeit checks worth more than $2 million at more than 450 Walmart stores in 23 states from January 2014 through August 2015.
  
In December, a jury convicted Glenn of charges including aggravated identity theft after a weeklong trial in Baton Rouge.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days