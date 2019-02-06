Man get 10 years in prison following 2017 drug investigation

ASSUMPTION PARISH - A 30-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in prison following a 2017 narcotics investigation.

Wilbert Caldwell pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance.

On October 26, 2017 narcotics agents with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant on a Napoleonville home. During the search, authorities found illegal drugs and firearms. Caldwell and another suspect were later arrested.

Caldwell was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. The sentence will be served without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

The second suspect, Brandon Harris, pled guilty to his involvement in the 2017 incident on October 9, 2018 and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The pair was arrested years before in 2015 after authorities found drugs in the bed of a pick-up truck.