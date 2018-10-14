76°
Latest Weather Blog
Man from out of town killed in St. Helena Parish crash Sunday morning
GREENSBURG – State Police released details of yet another deadly crash in the area Sunday.
Austin Hunter Chunn, 24, of Winnsboro, died in a crash on LA 43 near LA 16 in St. Helena Parish Sunday morning. The wreck was the fourth deadly crash for area State Troopers this weekend – three of which were in Livingston Parish earlier.
Chunn died after his pickup ran off the road and crashed into a tree.
Despite being properly restrained at the time of the crash, Chunn sustained fatal injuries, State Police said in a news release.
*******************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Denham Springs woman reunited with dog who'd been missing for six years
-
LSU likely facing hefty fines for behavior of ecstatic fans
-
Breathtaking video captures white pelicans returning to LSU lakes
-
129-year-old pharmacy in White Castle will take you back in time
-
LSU defensive end prepares for the faceoff with a Hawaiian battle cry