Man from Baton Rouge killed in New Orleans-area triple shooting

MARRERO – A 25-year-old man from Baton Rouge died in a triple shooting in this New Orleans suburb over the weekend.

The man's name was not released.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputies said Monday, the man died at the hospital. The shooting happened a day earlier – around 3 p.m. Sunday in the 6400 block of Rue Louis Phillipe on the Westbank of New Orleans' metro area.

Two other people were shot and at least one of them also sustained life-threatening injuries.

Just before the gunfire, deputies said, the three victims were involved in a drug deal.

WWL TV reported more HERE.

******************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz