Man found unconscious in car faces third DWI

BATON ROUGE - A man is facing his third DWI charge after he was found unconscious in his car on the side of the road.

At approximately 7:15 p.m. Sunday, a state trooper arrived at the intersection of Airline Highway and Jefferson Highway. The trooper was informed by EMS that the driver was transported to an area hospital.

At the hospital, the officer spoke with 29-year-old Spencer Wasson. According to the arrest report, Wasson admitted to injecting heroin before driving home from a friend's house.

Wasson was charged with DWI and careless operation.