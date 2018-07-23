94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man found unconscious in car faces third DWI

9 hours 22 minutes 37 seconds ago Monday, July 23 2018 Jul 23, 2018 July 23, 2018 6:01 AM July 23, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man is facing his third DWI charge after he was found unconscious in his car on the side of the road.

At approximately 7:15 p.m. Sunday, a state trooper arrived at the intersection of Airline Highway and Jefferson Highway. The trooper was informed by EMS that the driver was transported to an area hospital.

At the hospital, the officer spoke with 29-year-old Spencer Wasson. According to the arrest report, Wasson admitted to injecting heroin before driving home from a friend's house.

Wasson was charged with DWI and careless operation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days