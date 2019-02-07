70°
Man found stabbed to death in New Orleans home after officers called to possible hostage situation

1 hour 35 minutes 9 seconds ago Thursday, February 07 2019 Feb 7, 2019 February 07, 2019 6:00 AM February 07, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Authorities are investigating the stabbing death of a man found inside a French Quarter home Wednesday night.

Officers with the New Orleans Police Department were called to a possible hostage situation at a home on Burgundy Street around 6:45 p.m., WWL-TV reports. At the scene, they found a man barricaded inside the home.

Authorities say he later surrendered and was taken into custody.

After talking with the man, officers searched the home and found another man stabbed to death inside. 

No further information was provided.

