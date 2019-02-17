Man Found shot to death in car on I-10 West on Spillway

Photo: WWL

ST. Charles- A man was found shot to death inside a car on I-10 West on the Spillway early Sunday morning.

According to WWL, The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a single vehicle crash on the interstate near mile markers 217 and 219 around 3:30 a.m.

Once authorities arrived, they found a crashed vehicle with several bullet holes and one man was found dead inside the car.

Other passengers in the vehicle were taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

I-10 west was closed due to the investigation, with traffic diverted to I-310, however the interstate is now reopen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office at (985)783-1135.