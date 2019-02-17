79°
Man Found shot to death in car on I-10 West on Spillway
ST. Charles- A man was found shot to death inside a car on I-10 West on the Spillway early Sunday morning.
According to WWL, The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a single vehicle crash on the interstate near mile markers 217 and 219 around 3:30 a.m.
Once authorities arrived, they found a crashed vehicle with several bullet holes and one man was found dead inside the car.
Other passengers in the vehicle were taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
I-10 west was closed due to the investigation, with traffic diverted to I-310, however the interstate is now reopen.
Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office at (985)783-1135.
