Man found shot to death Christmas morning

BATON ROUGE -- A man was found apparently shot to death on Blackberry Street Christmas morning.

Police were called to the 6200 block of Blackberry about 5:15 a.m. Tuesday on a reported shooting. The man, whose name has not been released, was found dead there, police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola said.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, he said, and the investigation is ongoing.

Further details were not immediately available.