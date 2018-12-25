72°
Man found shot to death Christmas morning

Tuesday, December 25 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE -- A man was found apparently shot to death on Blackberry Street Christmas morning.

Police were called to the 6200 block of Blackberry about 5:15 a.m. Tuesday on a reported shooting. The man, whose name has not been released, was found dead there, police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola said.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, he said, and the investigation is ongoing.

Further details were not immediately available.

