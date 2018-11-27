54°
Man found shot to death at New Orleans suburb intersection

Source: Associated Press
MARRERO, La. (AP) - Sheriff's deputies in Louisiana are investigating after a man was found shot to death at an intersection of a New Orleans suburb.
  
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office told news outlets that a deputy on patrol saw a disturbance in Marrero around 4 a.m. Tuesday and found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
  
No arrests have been reported.
  
No other details were immediately available.

