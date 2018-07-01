93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man found shot in Gardere apartment parking lot late Friday

1 day 19 hours 40 minutes ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 June 29, 2018 10:35 PM June 29, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - A Friday night shooting is under investigation, the sheriff's office said.

A man, believed to be in his 30s, was found in an apartment building parking lot in the 8500 block of Rush Avenue near Gardere Lane around 10:30 when deputies responded there to a shots fired call.  The unidentified victim was shot several times, deputies said.

The sheriff's office said the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Friday night, a source told WBRZ, the person was shot in the head.  The sheriff's office could not confirm that information Saturday. 

There was no immediate information about the shooter.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days