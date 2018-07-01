93°
Man found shot in Gardere apartment parking lot late Friday
BATON ROUGE - A Friday night shooting is under investigation, the sheriff's office said.
A man, believed to be in his 30s, was found in an apartment building parking lot in the 8500 block of Rush Avenue near Gardere Lane around 10:30 when deputies responded there to a shots fired call. The unidentified victim was shot several times, deputies said.
The sheriff's office said the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Friday night, a source told WBRZ, the person was shot in the head. The sheriff's office could not confirm that information Saturday.
There was no immediate information about the shooter.
