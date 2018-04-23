Man found shot dead inside car in St. Martinville

ST. MARTINVILLE- Authorities are investigating the case of a man found dead in a car with multiple gunshot wounds.

At 2:45 a.m. authorities got a call regarding a vehicle in a ditch in the 1300 block of Orphe Guidry Road. The driver was reported to be deceased.

Investigators with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and following the initial investigation into the incident, determined that the driver of the vehicle, Blake Narcisse, 23, died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information in connection with this incident can call the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-394-3071.