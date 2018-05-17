92°
Man found shot dead in yard of abandoned Iberia Parish home

Thursday, May 17 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
NEW IBERIA - Deputies are investigating after a man was found shot in the front yard of an abandoned home.

The body was discovered just before 9 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to the 800 block of Edna Street in reference to a body lying in the front yard of a derelict house. Authorities have not released the victim's identity.

The sheriff's office is investigating the case as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office at 369-3711.

