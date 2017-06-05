77°
Man found shot and killed in street; Victim identified

June 04, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Baton Rouge area Sunday night.

The shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of Rosenwald Road.  Police said Quenton Gilmore, 27, was shot and killed.

There are no suspects or motives in the case. 

