Man found shot and killed in street; Victim identified
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Baton Rouge area Sunday night.
The shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of Rosenwald Road. Police said Quenton Gilmore, 27, was shot and killed.
There are no suspects or motives in the case.
