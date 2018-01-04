Man found in partially-submerged vehicle on Spanish Town Road identified

BATON ROUGE - Police have identified the man found dead inside a partially submerged vehicle on Spanish Town Road Wednesday.

42-year-old Emeka Uba was recovered from the front passenger seat of a 2016 Jeep Compass, which was partially submerged in a creek, according to investigators. Uba was recently reported missing from the Maringouin area.

Uba's body was discovered around 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, just off Spanish Town Road near I-110.

Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma, and details surrounding Uba's death are unclear at this time.

There is currently no word on how the vehicle ended up in the water.

District Attorney Hillar Moore reported to the scene, as well as BRPD's Police Chief Murphy Paul.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BRPD Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869.

