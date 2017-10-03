84°
Man found gunned down on his patio overnight

Tuesday, October 03 2017
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – A man was found shot to death on the patio of his home overnight.

Police said Roosevelt Netter, 52, was gunned down sometime around midnight at his home in the 6300 block of Bluegress Drive near the Zion City area. Netter was shot multiple times, detectives said.

Police are investigating who shot him and why, but have no suspects, according to a news release from the Baton Rouge Police department.

Check back for updates.  

