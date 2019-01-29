47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man found guilty of murdering girlfriend amid contentious break-up

1 hour 55 minutes 24 seconds ago Tuesday, January 29 2019 Jan 29, 2019 January 29, 2019 11:42 AM January 29, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

INDEPENDENCE - A jury has found a man guilty of murdering his girlfriend at their Livingston Parish home in 2017.

Officials say LaTisha Rheams was found fatally shot on the porch of the home on June 27, 2017. Her then-boyfriend, Ollie Selders Jr., was accused of shooting her during a domestic dispute and charged with her murder.

Investigator later learned that Rheams had been moving her items out of the home a day earlier and had planned to break off her 16-year relationship with Selders.

The sheriff's office says Selders initially lied about the shooting and tried to hide the gun in a wooded area behind the home.

Selders is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days