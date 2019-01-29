Man found guilty of murdering girlfriend amid contentious break-up

INDEPENDENCE - A jury has found a man guilty of murdering his girlfriend at their Livingston Parish home in 2017.

Officials say LaTisha Rheams was found fatally shot on the porch of the home on June 27, 2017. Her then-boyfriend, Ollie Selders Jr., was accused of shooting her during a domestic dispute and charged with her murder.

Investigator later learned that Rheams had been moving her items out of the home a day earlier and had planned to break off her 16-year relationship with Selders.

The sheriff's office says Selders initially lied about the shooting and tried to hide the gun in a wooded area behind the home.

Selders is scheduled to be sentenced next month.