81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man found guilty of murder after posting pictures of dead bodies on Facebook

2 hours 4 minutes 27 seconds ago Monday, March 26 2018 Mar 26, 2018 March 26, 2018 1:29 PM March 26, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina man accused of killing his wife and daughter and posting pictures of their bodies to Facebook has been found guilty of first-degree murder.

Local news outlets report a Wake County jury reached its verdict Monday in the trial of Elhadji Seydou Diop. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole in the death of his wife, and an additional 20 to 25 years for his daughter's death.

Prosecutors said Diop strangled 40-year-old Aminata Drame in April 2016, but medical examiners couldn't tell if 2-year-old Fatim Diop had been strangled, suggesting she may have been smothered when her fighting parents fell on her in their Raleigh townhouse.

Police went to the family's home after Diop's niece in Senegal saw the dead bodies on his Facebook page.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days