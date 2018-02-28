Latest Weather Blog
Man found guilty in death of Sterlington police officer
MONROE, La. (AP) - A drunk driver who side-swiped a police car at a traffic stop in northeast Louisiana has been found guilty in connection with the death of Sterlington Police Officer David Elahi.
The News-Star reports 46-year-old Tracy Govan was convicted of vehicular homicide Monday. Ouachita Parish Assistant District Attorney Fred McGaha said Govan was also found guilty of vehicular negligent injury of Officer Michael Hodges, who was hurt in the crash.
Sentencing is scheduled for April 20.
Authorities say Elahi was standing between the fog line and the rear of his vehicle during a traffic stop when he was struck by a truck driven by Govan. Two hours after the crash, Govan submitted a 0.062 percent blood alcohol content breath sample at Ouachita Correctional Center, 0.08 percent is the legal limit.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Restore Louisiana Small Business Program deadline today
-
Hundreds of wedding dresses left by bankrupt Baton Rouge store selling for...
-
Emotional vigil held for 20-year-old shot to death in Baton Rouge
-
EBR School System reviewing protocol after WBRZ questions how administrators reported gun...
-
Rocks in bayou blamed for residential flooding scare
Sports Video
-
LSU says men's basketball program not under investigation by NCAA
-
LSU's Austin Bain bringing the heat from the bullpen to the batter's...
-
Heartbreak to happiness: Sami Durante's emotional journey to LSU
-
Daryl Edwards: A toughness that's landed him in Baton Rouge
-
Breaking the mold: Girls wrestling taking over across Louisiana