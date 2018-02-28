Man found guilty in death of Sterlington police officer

Photo: The News-Star

MONROE, La. (AP) - A drunk driver who side-swiped a police car at a traffic stop in northeast Louisiana has been found guilty in connection with the death of Sterlington Police Officer David Elahi.

The News-Star reports 46-year-old Tracy Govan was convicted of vehicular homicide Monday. Ouachita Parish Assistant District Attorney Fred McGaha said Govan was also found guilty of vehicular negligent injury of Officer Michael Hodges, who was hurt in the crash.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 20.

Authorities say Elahi was standing between the fog line and the rear of his vehicle during a traffic stop when he was struck by a truck driven by Govan. Two hours after the crash, Govan submitted a 0.062 percent blood alcohol content breath sample at Ouachita Correctional Center, 0.08 percent is the legal limit.