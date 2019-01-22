Man found dead, truck burned in Livingston Parish

SPRINGFIELD - A burned vehicle and the body of a dead man are likely tied together, sheriff's deputies in Livingston Parish revealed Tuesday.

Information was released in a news release by the sheriff's office, two days after the discoveries.

Sheriff's deputies said Jesse Hebert, 36, of French Settlement, was found dead on Bull Run Road south of Springfield. After finding Hebert dead, deputies said they found evidence that brought them to a truck that had been set on fire on Mitchell Road in French Settlement. The truck and Hebert's death are connected, deputies said.

Hebert was found around 1 a.m. Sunday.

It appeared Hebert may have been beaten, with noticeable trauma to his head, the sheriff's office said.

Foul play is suspected.

"We do not believe this to be a random act of violence," the sheriff said in a news release, implying Hebert was killed in some sort of altercation with a person he knew.