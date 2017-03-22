Man found dead in vehicle on I-55 identified

TANGIPAHOA - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the man found dead in a vehicle Mar. 15.

According to Sheriff Daniel Edwards, 35-year-old Alphonse Reid of Kentwood was found dead in a silver Infinity G37x on the shoulder of I-55 at the LA 440 exit. The sheiff says Reid died from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and the vehicle had a missing Mississippi tag.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Reid had recently moved to Kentwood from the Arkansas area.

Detectives are actively interviewing multiple subjects and gathering information connected to the victim’s death.