Man found dead after Donaldsonville apartment fire

DONALDSONVILLE – Investigators are still trying to determine how a Donaldsonville man died after his body was found Thursday morning after an apartment fire.

State Fire Marshal investigators were summoned to the 1500 block of St. Patrick Street after crews found 68-year-old Isaac Landry in the kitchen area of his public housing unit.

Firefighters have not determined the official cause of the fire, but say it originated in the kitchen.

Chief Deputy Brant Thompson said a neighbor, who was related to Landry, heard smoke alarms sounding and contacted authorities.

Fire Marshals examined Landry’s body and released it to the Ascension Parish Coroner for autopsy.