53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man found dead after Donaldsonville apartment fire

1 hour 8 minutes 47 seconds ago January 05, 2017 Jan 5, 2017 Thursday, January 05 2017 January 05, 2017 6:17 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

DONALDSONVILLE – Investigators are still trying to determine how a Donaldsonville man died after his body was found Thursday morning after an apartment fire.

State Fire Marshal investigators were summoned to the 1500 block of St. Patrick Street after crews found 68-year-old Isaac Landry in the kitchen area of his public housing unit.

Firefighters have not determined the official cause of the fire, but say it originated in the kitchen.

Chief Deputy Brant Thompson said a neighbor, who was related to Landry, heard smoke alarms sounding and contacted authorities.

Fire Marshals examined Landry’s body and released it to the Ascension Parish Coroner for autopsy.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days