Man found asleep behind the wheel facing multiple drug and traffic violations

DENHAM SPRINGS- A man is facing several drugs and traffic charges after police found him asleep behind the wheel of a truck.

Officers with the Denham Springs Police Department responded to 4-H Road in reference to a man "seemingly asleep" behind the wheel of his vehicle Thursday. At the scene, officers found David Hodges in a 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck.

According to a release, officers were unable to wake Hodges and were forced to break a window to get inside. Authorities found several glass pipes on the floor board of the truck which lead to a search.

Officers located several bags of marijuana with a collective weight of 74 grams. Police also located 11 grams of crystal meth and multiple paraphernalia items.

Hodges was booked on possession with intent to distribute schedule I and II, paraphernalia, and multiple traffic charges.