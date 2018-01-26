Man fatally shot by FBI agent a kidnap victim

Photo: KTRK

HOUSTON - Authorities say a man fatally shot by an FBI agent during an early morning raid on a Houston home was a kidnap victim.

FBI spokeswoman Christina Garza says an agent shot the man during an "operation" at the home shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday. The man, who hasn't been identified, later died at a hospital.

Police in Conroe, about 40 miles north of Houston, confirmed the man had been kidnapped and held for ransom.

It's unclear what led to the gunfire. Two men and one woman are charged with aggravated kidnapping. The men also are charged with aggravated robbery.

Garza says the agent who fired the fatal shot is on administrative leave pending an investigation.