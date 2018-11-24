61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man fatally shoots woman at Florida Walmart

3 hours 52 minutes 16 seconds ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 November 24, 2018 3:39 PM November 24, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

OCALA, Fla. (AP) - Police say a man fatally shot a woman during an apparent domestic argument that started in the garden center of a north Florida Walmart store.

The Ocala Police Department Facebook page said the woman went inside the store after the shooting on Saturday afternoon, screaming for help. Personnel at the store called police and attempted to intervene but the woman died.

The man fled and officers are searching for him. The name of the woman hasn't been released, pending notification of her family.

No further details were immediately available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days