Man fatally shoots person acting "erratically" in his yard

SLIDELL - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Monday morning.

According to police, a homeowner confronted a man behaving erratically in his front yard in the Ozone Woods subdivision. The homeowner fatally shot the man and remained at the scene until police arrived.

Deputies were dispatched to the disturbance shortly after midnight. The homeowner is cooperating with police and no arrests have been made.

The Sheriff's office will release more details once the investigation is complete.