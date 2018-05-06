72°
Man facing three counts of attempted murder, shoots at woman and her children
BATON ROUGE - A man arrested Sunday has been accused of trying to kill a woman and her children.
According to the Baton Rouge Police, officers were dispatched early Sunday morning to the 6600 block of Titan Avenue in reference to shots being fired. The victim told authorities that she left the apartment with her two small children after an argument with 43-year-old Jarrett Tremayne had escalated.
Booking records show that when she returned, Tremayne began shooting at the victims from the balcony of the apartment.
Tremayne was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with three counts of attempted murder.
