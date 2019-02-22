Man facing stalking, harassment charges after showing up at victim's house

BAKER - A man has been arrested for going to a woman's house and harassing her earlier this week.

On Monday authorities were called to a residence on Rolling Acres Drive in reference to a disturbance in progress. At the scene, the victim said the suspect came to her residence without permission.

The suspect was identified as Donald Roddy.

According to the arrest report, Roddy walked around the victim's home and looked into bedroom windows before screaming at her. The victim also said Roddy previously followed her on public roads and watch her leave and return home.

Roddy also allegedly sent more than 100 texts and called the victim numerous times.

He was arrested and charged with stalking, criminal trespassing, improper telephone communications, and harassment.