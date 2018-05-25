Man facing several charges of child pornography

BATON ROUGE- A man is facing child pornography charges after saving the files on his work's computer hard drive.

Anthony Jarreau is facing seven counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

Jarreau did contract work for ExxonMobil. Authorities say he stored several images depicting young girls in sexually compromising positions.

According to the arrest report the images were stored in various locations on ExxonMobil's computing network under Jarreau's profile.

When Jarreau spoke with authorities, he allegedly admitted that he is sexually attracted to juvenile girls and to deleting a significant amount of images early Thursday morning before being contacted by ExxonMobil supervisors.