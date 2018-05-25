87°
Man facing several charges of child pornography

4 hours 31 minutes 36 seconds ago Friday, May 25 2018 May 25, 2018 May 25, 2018 8:06 AM May 25, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- A man is facing child pornography charges after saving the files on his work's computer hard drive.

Anthony Jarreau is facing seven counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

Jarreau did contract work for ExxonMobil. Authorities say he stored several images depicting young girls in sexually compromising positions.

According to the arrest report the images were stored in various locations on ExxonMobil's computing network under Jarreau's profile.

When Jarreau spoke with authorities, he allegedly admitted that he is sexually attracted to juvenile girls and to deleting a significant amount of images early Thursday morning before being contacted by ExxonMobil supervisors.

