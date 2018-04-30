Man facing robbery, drug charges after Gonzales home invasion

ASCENSION PARISH- A Gonzales man is facing several charges after he allegedly forced his way into someone's home and made purchases using the victim's stolen credit cards.

The thief was identified as 25-year-old Carlos Nicholas.

On April 7, deputies responded to a home on Carol Street in reference to a home invasion. According to authorities, the suspect entered the home and ransacked the bedroom.

Nicholas stole the victim's cell phone and purse which contained personal information and several credit cards. Through an investigation, detectives learned the Nicholas used one of the stolen cards at a Wal-Mart in Gonzales.

On April 28, deputies were able to locate Nicholas. He was in possession of a quantity of drugs at the time of his arrest.

Nicholas is charged with home invasion, possession of marijuana, possession of a legend drug, possession of MDMA, simple robbery, and theft. His bond is set at $67,000.