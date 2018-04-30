Latest Weather Blog
Man facing robbery, drug charges after Gonzales home invasion
ASCENSION PARISH- A Gonzales man is facing several charges after he allegedly forced his way into someone's home and made purchases using the victim's stolen credit cards.
The thief was identified as 25-year-old Carlos Nicholas.
On April 7, deputies responded to a home on Carol Street in reference to a home invasion. According to authorities, the suspect entered the home and ransacked the bedroom.
Nicholas stole the victim's cell phone and purse which contained personal information and several credit cards. Through an investigation, detectives learned the Nicholas used one of the stolen cards at a Wal-Mart in Gonzales.
On April 28, deputies were able to locate Nicholas. He was in possession of a quantity of drugs at the time of his arrest.
Nicholas is charged with home invasion, possession of marijuana, possession of a legend drug, possession of MDMA, simple robbery, and theft. His bond is set at $67,000.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Convicted sex offender accused of impersonating officer, raping man
-
State auditor releases findings of BRPD officers who worked extra duty while...
-
State leaders to discuss flu shot information bill
-
Salamoni cited for allegedly slapping suspect during 2016 arrest
-
Family asking for help after fire destroys veteran's home